Police track driver after he bails on crash scene

A man is in police custody after crashing his car and leaving the scene in Noosaville. Photo: Teddy McRitchie

A man is in police custody after he crashed his car and left the scene, causing major delays for Coast drivers.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said officers were called to Hilton Tce in Noosaville about 11.50am on Thursday.

It's understood a man crashed his car on the side of the bridge and then left with a passenger.

The spokeswoman said the damaged vehicle had blocked traffic, with motorists reporting delays in the area.

She said officers tracked the driver and were concerned about his wellbeing before they found him shortly after.

The man is now in police custody and no charges have been laid.