Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed at Westbrook yesterday sustained minor injuries.
The pilot of an ultralight plane that crashed at Westbrook yesterday sustained minor injuries.
News

Police uncover fresh details about Westbrook plane crash

Michael Nolan
24th Jul 2020 8:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRESH details have emerged about the moments that led to a 2-seater, ultralight plane crashing near the Westbrook Tavern.

Toowoomba Sergeant Mick Loveday said police attended the scene shortly have the male pilot crash landed in a paddock off Toowoomba-Athol Rd, about 4.50pm yesterday.

"The plane had been flown from Dirranbandi to Westbrook and it would appear that the pilot lost control when it landed," he said.

Sgt Loveday said the initial reports suggested the plane flipped after it touched down.

"There were only minor injuries to the pilot," Sgt Loveday said.

The matter was referred the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

MORE STORIES:

Toowoomba in for wet weekend, chance of thunderstorm

Woman armed with axe pours petrol on herself

Cop mauled, hunting dog shot in neighbourhood drama

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority will investigate an ultralight plane crash that occurred at Westbrook yesterday.
The Civil Aviation Safety Authority will investigate an ultralight plane crash that occurred at Westbrook yesterday.

 

 

plane crash toowoomba westbrook
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State staring in face of $100b debt

        premium_icon State staring in face of $100b debt

        News Queensland’s debt will sail past $100 billion by next year as revenues collapse and the Budget heads for a $8.4 billion deficit this year.

        Saints get a taste of the Coast as lockdown ends

        premium_icon Saints get a taste of the Coast as lockdown ends

        AFL After two weeks locked down in a Noosa resort, the St Kilda Saints players are...

        Kenilworth’s cheap ride stays on the road

        premium_icon Kenilworth’s cheap ride stays on the road

        News Sunshine Coast Council has voted continue on with the Kenilworth Community...

        Hey, hey, it’s a chance for a rates pay day ...

        premium_icon Hey, hey, it’s a chance for a rates pay day ...

        News Along with other SCC ratepayers receiving their latest rates notices in the post...