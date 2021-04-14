Menu
A man who allegedly assaulted someone earlier this month has had the charges against him upgraded after the victim died in hospital.
Crime

Assaulted man dies in hospital

by ALICIA PERERA
14th Apr 2021 4:48 PM
A MAN who allegedly assaulted someone in the Darwin rural area earlier this month has had the charges against him upgraded after the victim died in hospital.

NT Police say on Thursday, April 1, police responded to a report of a 46-year-old man who had collapsed in Knuckey Lagoon.

The man was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital where it was discovered he had sustained life-threatening injuries.

As a result of investigations, police arrested a 29-year-old man known to the 46-year-old on April 4, and charged him with unlawfully causing serious harm.

However, NT Police Detective Sergeant Justene Dwyer today said police now had laid the additional charge of committing a violent act causing death against the man, after the victim died from his injuries on April 10.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The 29-year-old accused is due to appear in Darwin Local Court on Wednesday, June 2.

alicia.perera@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Police upgrade charges against man accused of assault after victim dies in hospital

