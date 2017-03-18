Police urge drivers to take care ahead of wet weekend

Two women were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Noosaville on Tuesday morning.

POLICE are warning road-users to drive to the conditions ahead of the severe weather events expected this weekend.

Noosa Heads Officer In Charge Senior Sergeant Michael Doogue offered a stern warning to drivers following a spate of crashes on the Sunshine Coast during wet weather earlier this week.

"We're expecting a bit more severe weather this weekend, from what the Bureau of Meteorology is saying,” Snr Sgt Doogue said.

"(We're advising) people to drive to the conditions, create a further gap between you and the driver in front, and make sure your vehicle is in a proper serviceable condition with good windscreen wipers, driving with your lights on and definitely do not drive through flooded roadways.”

On Tuesday morning, two women were taken to Nambour Hospital following a single-vehicle crash after the car they were travelling in aquaplaned around a roundabout on the corner of Mary St and Weyba Rd.

Snr Sgt Doogue said the car travelled a fair distance off the road before hitting a tree.

He said aquaplaning is common and should be taken in to account when driving during wet weather.

"They (drivers) can aquaplane where there's low setting water, if there's any grease or oils on the roadway, which creates a very slippery surface.

"They need to drive to the conditions, give themselves further breaking distance and more distance between moving vehicles.”