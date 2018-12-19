Police want help to identify male

THIEF: Police are calling on the public to help identify this man.

THIEF: Police are calling on the public to help identify this man. Contributed

NOOSA police are calling on members of the public to identify a man believed to have stolen a cash tin from a parked bus in September.

Officer in charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said they have obtained CCTV stills of the believed suspect and hope someone will be able to identify him.

Police understand on September 28 the man entered an unattended Sunbus parked on St Andrews Drive in Tewantin.

"The suspect quickly entered and searched the bus stealing a medium sized black cash tin from the driver's area.”

Snr Sgt Carroll said the suspect is also believed to be responsible for multiple offences committed in May this year.

The man has been described as Caucasian, with a thin to proportionate build and short dark curly hair. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded jumper, khaki shorts and red coloured sneakers.

"The suspect is believed to be local to the area,” Snr Sgt Carroll said.

Anyone with information can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Noosa Police on 54408111.