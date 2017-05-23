Police warn Cooroy residents of burglars

POLICE have alerted the community to be on the lookout for a man and a woman suspected of attempting to rob Cooroy homes at the weekend.

"Cooroy Police advise that people living on rural and semi-rural properties in the areas which may include but not limited to the vicinity of Nandroya Rd, Eumundi Range Rd, Cooroy Mountain Rd and Lukes Rd to be on high alert for a male and female who are driving a white van or white station wagon similar in appearance to a Subaru Forester up driveways for bogus reasons and once it is established that no person is home they will then attempt an unlawful entry,” the Cooroy Police Facebook post reads.

"Please be extra vigilant and report all suspicious behaviour to Cooroy Police on 5442 5030 or 000 or Policelink on 13 14 44.”

Meanwhile, a man has been charged after police seized illegal weapons and ammunition from his Doonan home.

A joint operation between the Queensland Police Service and the Australian Border Force culminated in the raid last week.

Officers executing the search warrant found illegal unregistered weapons including an air rifle, two bolt action rifles, a straight pull rifle, three lever action shotguns, and four bolt action centre fire rifles.

The weapons were considered breaches of the Weapons and Explosives Act, and the 49-year-old resident was charged with six firearms offences.

He will appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on July 12.