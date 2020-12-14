Menu
If it's flooded, forget it: Police warn Coast residents
Weather

Police warn drivers to stay home

Natalie Wynne
14th Dec 2020 12:18 PM
If it’s flooded, forget it.

It’s a simple message and one that Sunshine Coast Senior Sergeant Gary Brayley is sick of repeating.

“With heavy downfalls we‘ve seen roads that are flooded and we’ve been managing those conditions particularly along Bradman Ave,” Sen-Sgt Brayley said.

“Due to the king tides we’ve seen complete inundation there and that road has been closed.

“Police have been managing the traffic around those areas this morning.”

Flash flooding wreaks havoc in peak-hour washout
Next high tide will decide Coast beach’s fate

The police liaison to the Sunshine Coast Local Disaster Management Group said the message to drivers hadn’t changed.

“The message is very simple and it hasn’t changed since previous weather events either,” he said.

“Slow down, stay off the road if you don’t have to be on it and drive to the weather conditions.

“Obviously if the road is inundated with water, simply don’t go through it.

“The message is ‘if it’s flooded forget it’, I get sick of saying that.”

Sen-Sgt Brayley said police would continue to monitor the situation.

“I’ll continue to liaise with council as part of the group and we’ll be there to assist council in managing whatever risks are out there,” he said.

“We’re well prepared for these type of events.”

FLASH FLOODING ON COAST ROADS:

David Low Way, Bli Bli

Bradman Ave, Maroochydore

Old Maroochydore Rd, Forest Glen

Gympie Tce, Noosaville

Hilton Tce and Eumundi Rd, Noosaville

Hill St and Mill St, Pomona

Station St and Hill St, Pomona

