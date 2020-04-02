Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The barrel of a rifle. Gun generic. Picture: Im Yeongsik/iStock
The barrel of a rifle. Gun generic. Picture: Im Yeongsik/iStock
News

POLICE WARN: Rural shooters a prime target for gun theft

Jorja McDonnell
2nd Apr 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPATE of gun thefts has southwest police on alert, and they have urged all owners to stay vigilant for would-be thieves.

Rural properties are being targeted for their weapons, with criminals looking to sell them on the black market, Southern Regional Crime Coordinator, Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said.

"Unfortunately, criminals continue to target rural properties to steal weapons for the black market," Detective Acting Superintendent Kelly said.

"We receive regular intelligence suggesting organised crime syndicates are coming into our rural communities to steal firearms."

While police are always on the lookout for firearm thieves, Superintendent Kelly said all owners need to do their part too.

"The recent increase in thefts have mainly been from firearms left unsecured in vehicles or storage sheds," he said.

"We would like to remind licences firearm holders they have a responsibility under the Weapons Act to store weapons correctly, those who do not can expect prosecution."

Police will continue to conduct spot-checks across the southwest and Darling Downs regions to ensure owners are compliant.

More Stories

Show More
darling downs firearms guns gun theft police southwest queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First Warwick coronavirus case on road to recovery

        premium_icon First Warwick coronavirus case on road to recovery

        Health Warwick businessman reveals details of his battle and the next steps following positive testing after Noosa restaurant 50th birthday party.

        BOTH BARRELS: Owner blasts ‘non-essential’ ruling

        premium_icon BOTH BARRELS: Owner blasts ‘non-essential’ ruling

        Community Coronavirus-driven changes threaten Coast man's business.

        ‘It’s survival of the fittest’: New venture ready to fight

        premium_icon ‘It’s survival of the fittest’: New venture ready to fight

        Business The coronavirus crisis has dealt another blow to a farming business

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices