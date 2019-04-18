Police warning to 'lock it or lose it' here in Noosa

IT SEEMS local drivers are slow learners when it comes to ensuring vehicle security.

A previous police check of the Noosa Civic carpark found plenty of unlocked vehicles with valuables inside ready for the taking while their owners were shopping.

And the most recent police check further south on the Sunshine Coast showed a similar apathy for securing these valuable family rides.

Sergeant Yvette Tarrier of the Sunshine Coast District Crime Prevention Team checked 1200 vehicles with almost 100 vehicles identified with visible valuables inside.

"Some vehicles were even left unlocked,” Sgt Tarrier said.

"Unlocked vehicles provide opportunistic thieves access to your hard earned valuables - most of these items are very portable and attractive for example, laptops, iPads, phones, GPS devices and sporting items.

"Also of concern was the number of vehicles that had personal documents with names and addresses left in plain sight in vehicles,” she said. Sgt Tarrier said it is important to use simple precautions to help secure your property.

"Please be sure to lock your motor vehicle and remove valuables.”

To highlight that warning police have issued the latest stolen vehicle list that has two local cars taken.

A white 2001 Holden Commodore sedan, registration 361 WVW, was stolen in Peregian Springs on April 8, while an orange 2006 Honda Zoomer Nps50 moped was stolen at Tewantin on April 9.

Contact Policelink on 131444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs-per-day.