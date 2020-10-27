Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

EXPLAINER: What are the key policies for each party in the Queensland election?
Politics

Policy quiz: Who to vote for in state election

27th Oct 2020 4:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Having trouble deciding how you're going to cast your vote at Saturday's state election?

If you're not one of the hundreds of thousands of Queenslanders who've already put pencil to paper, time is running out to make up your mind about who should run the state for the next four years.

We're here to help with a handy, and occasionally tongue-in-cheek, 15-question quiz that explores the important policies and generates a suggestion of who represents you best based on your responses.

editors picks queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Changes to cut truck impacts on hinterland roads

        Premium Content Changes to cut truck impacts on hinterland roads

        Council News Main Roads says it is taking action to reduce the impact of trucks on hinterland roads.

        Drug test to remove Bachie’s substance doubt

        Premium Content Drug test to remove Bachie’s substance doubt

        Crime Drug test to confirm what substance Jess Glasgow was found with

        New chapter as Ironwoman champion switches clubs

        Premium Content New chapter as Ironwoman champion switches clubs

        News Lana Rogers switches Coast clubs in shock surf lifesaving move

        Students log on to follow prehistoric dream

        Premium Content Students log on to follow prehistoric dream

        Education Coast students were thrilled to hear from Australian Age of Dinosaurs...