Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

‘Political hack’: Trump’s scathing attack

by Frank Chung
17th Feb 2021 8:50 AM

Donald Trump has ripped into "political hack" Mitch McConnell, declaring that the Republican Party "can never again be respected or strong" with the long-time Kentucky Senator at the helm.

In a lengthy statement released by his Save America PAC on Tuesday, the former President threw down the gauntlet to the Republican establishment, vowing "where necessary and appropriate" to back primary challenges for candidates "who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First".

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm," Mr Trump said.

"McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse."

 

More to come.

Originally published as 'Political hack': Trump's scathing attack

More Stories

donald trump mitch mcconnell politics republican leader usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie man ‘died multiple times’ on the way to hospital

        Premium Content Gympie man ‘died multiple times’ on the way to hospital

        News Harold Greenway will meet with the paramedics who helped save his life on a fateful January day.

        Big changes to how police deal with crime

        Premium Content Big changes to how police deal with crime

        Crime Police change how they respond to crime

        ‘He was tripping’: Torture accused’s police interview

        Premium Content ‘He was tripping’: Torture accused’s police interview

        Crime Jury sent out to deliberate whether or not alleged torturer is guilty

        Man knicks popular cafe’s moped to make a buck

        Premium Content Man knicks popular cafe’s moped to make a buck

        Crime Man broke into a Coast cafe’s storage shed and stole a moped