COAST POLLING BOOTHS: Where you can cast your vote today

QUEENSLAND heads to the polls today. Here's where to find the closest voting booth near you.

NOOSA

Kin Kin State School: 26-32 Main Street, Kin Kin (no wheelchair access)

Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club: 24 Boreen Parade, Boreen Point (assisted wheelchair access)

Cooran State School: 31 James Street, Cooran (assisted wheelchair access)

Memorial School of Arts: 6 Reserve Street, Pomona

Noosa District High School: 2 Tulip Street, Coory (assisted wheelchair access)

Hall: 1 Sunrise Road, Tinbeerwah (no wheelchair access)

Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall: 202 Beckmans Road, Noosaville (assisted wheelchair access)

Noosa Tigers AFL Club: 149 Weyba Road, Noosaville

Sunshine Beach State School: Bicentennial Drive, Sunshine Beach

Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten: Roofus Street, Peregian Beach (assisted wheelchair access)

NINDERRY

Eumundi State School: 22 Caplick Way, Eumundi

Peregian Springs State School: 191 The Avenue, Peregian Springs

Uniting Church Hall: 22-26 Elizabeth Street, Coolum Beach

Coolum State School: School Road, Coolum Beach (assisted wheelchair access)

School of Arts Hall: 11 Farrell Street, Yandina (assisted wheelchair access)

Bli Bli State School: 12-38 School Road, Bli Bli

Hall: 664 Diddillibah Road, Diddillibah (no wheelchair access)

Kuluin State School: 41-67 Tallow Wood Drive, Kuluin (assisted wheelchair access)

Lakeshore Community Church of Christ Hall: 1 Lakeshore Avenue, Buderim

Sunshine Coast Grammar School: 372 Mons Road, Forest Glen (assisted wheelchair access)

NICKLIN

Federal State School: 40 Middle Creek Road, Federal

Kenilworth State Community College: 3717 Maleny-Kenilworth Road, Kenilworth (assisted wheelchair access)

Mapleton State School: 24 Flaxton Drive, Mapleton

Public Hall: 2-4 Jewett Road, Kureelpa (assisted wheelchair access)

Nambour Heights Bowls Club: 54 Isabella Avenue, Nambour (assisted wheelchair access)

Burnside State High School: 52 Blaxland Road, Burnside (no wheelchair access)

Hungerford Hall Nambour State High School: 7 Carrol Street, Nambour (assisted wheelchair access)

Woombye State School: 95 Pine Grove Road, Woombye

Palmwoods State School: 111 Palmwoods-Montville Road, Palmwoods

Town's Public Hall: 19 Rosebed Street, Eudlo

MAROOCHYDORE

Day Care Centre: 30 Suncoast Beach Drive, Mount Coolum (assisted wheelchair access)

Pacific Paradise State School: 14-24 Menzies Drive, Pacific Paradise

Community Hall: 41 Cottonwood Street, Mudjimba (assisted wheelchair access)

Maroochydore State High School: 160 Maroochydore Road, Maroochydore

Millwell Road Community Centre: 11 Millwell Road East, Maroochydore

Maroochydore All-Districts Centre: 19 Duporth Avenue, Maroochydore

Maroochy Neighbourhood Centre: 2 Fifth Avenue, Maroochydore (assisted wheelchair access)

Maroochydore Presbyterian Church Hall: 45 Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland (no wheelchair access)

Mooloolaba State School: 15 Meta Street, Mooloolaba (assisted wheelchair access)

BUDERIM

Immanuel Lutheran College: 126 Wises Road, Buderim (assisted wheelchair access)

Buderim Gardens Community Hall: 405 Mooloolaba Road, Buderim

Buderim Mountain State School Hall: 8-42 Main Street, Buderim

Eden Lea Retirement Village: 22 Townsend Road, Buderim

Gumnuts Childcare Centre: 58-60 Buderim Pines Drive, Buderim

Mountain Creek State School: Lady Musgrave Drive, Mountain Creek

Fusion Alcooringa Centre: 176 Ballinger Road, Buderim

Siena Catholic College: 60 Sippy Downs Drive, Sippy Downs

Brightwater State School: 20 Dianella Drive, Mountain Creek (assisted wheelchair access)

KAWANA

Early Learning Centre: 2 Jarrah Street, Minyama

Buddina State School Hall: Tumut Street, Buddina

Life Church: 6 Kawana Island Boulevard, Warana

Kawana Waters State College Innovation Hall: Sportsmans Parade, Bokarina

Meridan State College Senior Learning Precinct: 214 Parklands Boulevard, Meridan Plains

Talara Primary College Performance Centre: 24 Talara Street, Currimundi

Currimundi Primary School: 17 Buderim Street, Currimundi

CALOUNDRA

Glenview State School: 6 Leeding Road, Glenview

Landsborough State School: 41 Gympie Street North, Landsborough

Community Hall: 25 Peachester Road, Beerwah

Unity College: 47 Lomond Crescent, Caloundra West

Caloundra City Private School: 200 Pelican Waters Boulevard, Pelican Waters

Golden Beach State School: 34 Gregory Street, Golden BeacH

CCSA Hall: 1 Nutley Street, Caloundra (assisted wheelchair access)

Our Lady of The Rosary Primary School: Alfred Street, Shelly Beach

GLASS HOUSE

Conondale State School: 1700 Maleny-Kenilworth Road, Conondale (assisted wheelchair access)

Old Witta School Community Centre: 316 Witta Road, Witta (assisted wheelchair access)

St Marys Hall: Memorial Close, Montville

Maleny State High School: 50 Bunya Street, Maleny

Mooloolah State School: 48 King Road, Mooloolah Valley

Peachester Community Hall: 958 Peachester Road, Peachester (no wheelchair access)

Glass House Mountains State Primary School Hall: 58 Coonowrin Road, Glass House Mountains (no wheelchair access)

Memorial Hall: 109 Archer Street, Woodford (assisted wheelchair access)

School of Arts Hall: 7 Anzac Avenue, Beerburrum

Elimbah State School: 10-20 School Road, Elimbah (assisted wheelchair access)

Community Hall: D'Aguilar Highway, Wamuran (assisted wheelchair access)

Mount Mee State School: 1368 Mount Mee Road, Mount Mee (no wheelchair access)

Farmers Assembly Hall: 704 Caboolture River Road, Upper Caboolture (assisted wheelchair access)

* Fully wheelchair accessible unless stated otherwise