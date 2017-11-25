Menu
COAST POLLING BOOTHS: Where you can cast your vote today

QUEENSLAND heads to the polls today. Here's where to find the closest voting booth near you.

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE BLOG

NOOSA

  • Kin Kin State School: 26-32 Main Street, Kin Kin (no wheelchair access)
  • Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club: 24 Boreen Parade, Boreen Point (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Cooran State School: 31 James Street, Cooran (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Memorial School of Arts: 6 Reserve Street, Pomona
  • Noosa District High School: 2 Tulip Street, Coory (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Hall: 1 Sunrise Road, Tinbeerwah (no wheelchair access)
  • Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall: 202 Beckmans Road, Noosaville (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Noosa Tigers AFL Club: 149 Weyba Road, Noosaville
  • Sunshine Beach State School: Bicentennial Drive, Sunshine Beach
  • Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten: Roofus Street, Peregian Beach (assisted wheelchair access)

NINDERRY

  • Eumundi State School: 22 Caplick Way, Eumundi
  • Peregian Springs State School: 191 The Avenue, Peregian Springs
  • Uniting Church Hall: 22-26 Elizabeth Street, Coolum Beach
  • Coolum State School: School Road, Coolum Beach (assisted wheelchair access)
  • School of Arts Hall: 11 Farrell Street, Yandina (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Bli Bli State School: 12-38 School Road, Bli Bli
  • Hall: 664 Diddillibah Road, Diddillibah (no wheelchair access)
  • Kuluin State School: 41-67 Tallow Wood Drive, Kuluin (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Lakeshore Community Church of Christ Hall: 1 Lakeshore Avenue, Buderim
  • Sunshine Coast Grammar School: 372 Mons Road, Forest Glen (assisted wheelchair access)

NICKLIN

  • Federal State School: 40 Middle Creek Road, Federal
  • Noosa District High School: 2 Tulip Street, Cooroy (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Kenilworth State Community College: 3717 Maleny-Kenilworth Road, Kenilworth (assisted wheelchair access)
  • School of Arts Hall: 11 Farrell Street, Yandina (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Mapleton State School: 24 Flaxton Drive, Mapleton
  • Public Hall: 2-4 Jewett Road, Kureelpa (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Nambour Heights Bowls Club: 54 Isabella Avenue, Nambour (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Burnside State High School: 52 Blaxland Road, Burnside (no wheelchair access)
  • Hungerford Hall Nambour State High School: 7 Carrol Street, Nambour (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Woombye State School: 95 Pine Grove Road, Woombye
  • Palmwoods State School: 111 Palmwoods-Montville Road, Palmwoods
  • Town's Public Hall: 19 Rosebed Street, Eudlo

MAROOCHYDORE

  • Day Care Centre: 30 Suncoast Beach Drive, Mount Coolum (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Pacific Paradise State School: 14-24 Menzies Drive, Pacific Paradise
  • Community Hall: 41 Cottonwood Street, Mudjimba (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Maroochydore State High School: 160 Maroochydore Road, Maroochydore
  • Millwell Road Community Centre: 11 Millwell Road East, Maroochydore
  • Maroochydore All-Districts Centre: 19 Duporth Avenue, Maroochydore
  • Maroochy Neighbourhood Centre: 2 Fifth Avenue, Maroochydore (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Maroochydore Presbyterian Church Hall: 45 Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland (no wheelchair access)
  • Mooloolaba State School: 15 Meta Street, Mooloolaba (assisted wheelchair access)

BUDERIM

  • Immanuel Lutheran College: 126 Wises Road, Buderim (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Buderim Gardens Community Hall: 405 Mooloolaba Road, Buderim
  • Buderim Mountain State School Hall: 8-42 Main Street, Buderim
  • Eden Lea Retirement Village: 22 Townsend Road, Buderim
  • Gumnuts Childcare Centre: 58-60 Buderim Pines Drive, Buderim
  • Mountain Creek State School: Lady Musgrave Drive, Mountain Creek
  • Fusion Alcooringa Centre: 176 Ballinger Road, Buderim
  • Siena Catholic College: 60 Sippy Downs Drive, Sippy Downs
  • Brightwater State School: 20 Dianella Drive, Mountain Creek (assisted wheelchair access)

KAWANA

  • Early Learning Centre: 2 Jarrah Street, Minyama
  • Buddina State School Hall: Tumut Street, Buddina
  • Life Church: 6 Kawana Island Boulevard, Warana
  • Kawana Waters State College Innovation Hall: Sportsmans Parade, Bokarina
  • Meridan State College Senior Learning Precinct: 214 Parklands Boulevard, Meridan Plains
  • Talara Primary College Performance Centre: 24 Talara Street, Currimundi
  • Currimundi Primary School: 17 Buderim Street, Currimundi

CALOUNDRA

  • Glenview State School: 6 Leeding Road, Glenview
  • Landsborough State School: 41 Gympie Street North, Landsborough
  • Community Hall: 25 Peachester Road, Beerwah
  • Unity College: 47 Lomond Crescent, Caloundra West
  • Caloundra City Private School: 200 Pelican Waters Boulevard, Pelican Waters
  • Golden Beach State School: 34 Gregory Street, Golden BeacH
  • CCSA Hall: 1 Nutley Street, Caloundra (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Our Lady of The Rosary Primary School: Alfred Street, Shelly Beach

GLASS HOUSE

  • Conondale State School: 1700 Maleny-Kenilworth Road, Conondale (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Old Witta School Community Centre: 316 Witta Road, Witta (assisted wheelchair access)
  • St Marys Hall: Memorial Close, Montville
  • Public Hall: 19 Rosebed Street, Eudlo
  • Maleny State High School: 50 Bunya Street, Maleny
  • Mooloolah State School: 48 King Road, Mooloolah Valley
  • Peachester Community Hall: 958 Peachester Road, Peachester (no wheelchair access)
  • Glass House Mountains State Primary School Hall: 58 Coonowrin Road, Glass House Mountains (no wheelchair access)
  • Memorial Hall: 109 Archer Street, Woodford (assisted wheelchair access)
  • School of Arts Hall: 7 Anzac Avenue, Beerburrum
  • Elimbah State School: 10-20 School Road, Elimbah (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Community Hall: D'Aguilar Highway, Wamuran (assisted wheelchair access)
  • Mount Mee State School: 1368 Mount Mee Road, Mount Mee (no wheelchair access)
  • Farmers Assembly Hall: 704 Caboolture River Road, Upper Caboolture (assisted wheelchair access)

* Fully wheelchair accessible unless stated otherwise

