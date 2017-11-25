COAST POLLING BOOTHS: Where you can cast your vote today

QUEENSLAND heads to the polls today. Here's where to find the closest voting booth near you.
NOOSA
- Kin Kin State School: 26-32 Main Street, Kin Kin (no wheelchair access)
- Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club: 24 Boreen Parade, Boreen Point (assisted wheelchair access)
- Cooran State School: 31 James Street, Cooran (assisted wheelchair access)
- Memorial School of Arts: 6 Reserve Street, Pomona
- Noosa District High School: 2 Tulip Street, Coory (assisted wheelchair access)
- Hall: 1 Sunrise Road, Tinbeerwah (no wheelchair access)
- Noosa Christian Outreach Centre Hall: 202 Beckmans Road, Noosaville (assisted wheelchair access)
- Noosa Tigers AFL Club: 149 Weyba Road, Noosaville
- Sunshine Beach State School: Bicentennial Drive, Sunshine Beach
- Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten: Roofus Street, Peregian Beach (assisted wheelchair access)
NINDERRY
- Eumundi State School: 22 Caplick Way, Eumundi
- Peregian Springs State School: 191 The Avenue, Peregian Springs
- Uniting Church Hall: 22-26 Elizabeth Street, Coolum Beach
- Coolum State School: School Road, Coolum Beach (assisted wheelchair access)
- School of Arts Hall: 11 Farrell Street, Yandina (assisted wheelchair access)
- Bli Bli State School: 12-38 School Road, Bli Bli
- Hall: 664 Diddillibah Road, Diddillibah (no wheelchair access)
- Kuluin State School: 41-67 Tallow Wood Drive, Kuluin (assisted wheelchair access)
- Lakeshore Community Church of Christ Hall: 1 Lakeshore Avenue, Buderim
- Sunshine Coast Grammar School: 372 Mons Road, Forest Glen (assisted wheelchair access)
NICKLIN
- Federal State School: 40 Middle Creek Road, Federal
- Kenilworth State Community College: 3717 Maleny-Kenilworth Road, Kenilworth (assisted wheelchair access)
- Mapleton State School: 24 Flaxton Drive, Mapleton
- Public Hall: 2-4 Jewett Road, Kureelpa (assisted wheelchair access)
- Nambour Heights Bowls Club: 54 Isabella Avenue, Nambour (assisted wheelchair access)
- Burnside State High School: 52 Blaxland Road, Burnside (no wheelchair access)
- Hungerford Hall Nambour State High School: 7 Carrol Street, Nambour (assisted wheelchair access)
- Woombye State School: 95 Pine Grove Road, Woombye
- Palmwoods State School: 111 Palmwoods-Montville Road, Palmwoods
- Town's Public Hall: 19 Rosebed Street, Eudlo
MAROOCHYDORE
- Day Care Centre: 30 Suncoast Beach Drive, Mount Coolum (assisted wheelchair access)
- Pacific Paradise State School: 14-24 Menzies Drive, Pacific Paradise
- Community Hall: 41 Cottonwood Street, Mudjimba (assisted wheelchair access)
- Maroochydore State High School: 160 Maroochydore Road, Maroochydore
- Millwell Road Community Centre: 11 Millwell Road East, Maroochydore
- Maroochydore All-Districts Centre: 19 Duporth Avenue, Maroochydore
- Maroochy Neighbourhood Centre: 2 Fifth Avenue, Maroochydore (assisted wheelchair access)
- Maroochydore Presbyterian Church Hall: 45 Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland (no wheelchair access)
- Mooloolaba State School: 15 Meta Street, Mooloolaba (assisted wheelchair access)
BUDERIM
- Immanuel Lutheran College: 126 Wises Road, Buderim (assisted wheelchair access)
- Buderim Gardens Community Hall: 405 Mooloolaba Road, Buderim
- Buderim Mountain State School Hall: 8-42 Main Street, Buderim
- Eden Lea Retirement Village: 22 Townsend Road, Buderim
- Gumnuts Childcare Centre: 58-60 Buderim Pines Drive, Buderim
- Mountain Creek State School: Lady Musgrave Drive, Mountain Creek
- Fusion Alcooringa Centre: 176 Ballinger Road, Buderim
- Siena Catholic College: 60 Sippy Downs Drive, Sippy Downs
- Brightwater State School: 20 Dianella Drive, Mountain Creek (assisted wheelchair access)
KAWANA
- Early Learning Centre: 2 Jarrah Street, Minyama
- Buddina State School Hall: Tumut Street, Buddina
- Life Church: 6 Kawana Island Boulevard, Warana
- Kawana Waters State College Innovation Hall: Sportsmans Parade, Bokarina
- Meridan State College Senior Learning Precinct: 214 Parklands Boulevard, Meridan Plains
- Talara Primary College Performance Centre: 24 Talara Street, Currimundi
- Currimundi Primary School: 17 Buderim Street, Currimundi
CALOUNDRA
- Glenview State School: 6 Leeding Road, Glenview
- Landsborough State School: 41 Gympie Street North, Landsborough
- Community Hall: 25 Peachester Road, Beerwah
- Unity College: 47 Lomond Crescent, Caloundra West
- Caloundra City Private School: 200 Pelican Waters Boulevard, Pelican Waters
- Golden Beach State School: 34 Gregory Street, Golden BeacH
- CCSA Hall: 1 Nutley Street, Caloundra (assisted wheelchair access)
- Our Lady of The Rosary Primary School: Alfred Street, Shelly Beach
GLASS HOUSE
- Conondale State School: 1700 Maleny-Kenilworth Road, Conondale (assisted wheelchair access)
- Old Witta School Community Centre: 316 Witta Road, Witta (assisted wheelchair access)
- St Marys Hall: Memorial Close, Montville
- Maleny State High School: 50 Bunya Street, Maleny
- Mooloolah State School: 48 King Road, Mooloolah Valley
- Peachester Community Hall: 958 Peachester Road, Peachester (no wheelchair access)
- Glass House Mountains State Primary School Hall: 58 Coonowrin Road, Glass House Mountains (no wheelchair access)
- Memorial Hall: 109 Archer Street, Woodford (assisted wheelchair access)
- School of Arts Hall: 7 Anzac Avenue, Beerburrum
- Elimbah State School: 10-20 School Road, Elimbah (assisted wheelchair access)
- Community Hall: D'Aguilar Highway, Wamuran (assisted wheelchair access)
- Mount Mee State School: 1368 Mount Mee Road, Mount Mee (no wheelchair access)
- Farmers Assembly Hall: 704 Caboolture River Road, Upper Caboolture (assisted wheelchair access)
* Fully wheelchair accessible unless stated otherwise
