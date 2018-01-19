'Pollution isn't reducing': injured duck symbolises impact

POOR DUCK: Lachlan Davis was saddened to see this duck incapacitated by a plastic ring around its beak and neck while he was cycling near Boreen Point last week.

POOR DUCK: Lachlan Davis was saddened to see this duck incapacitated by a plastic ring around its beak and neck while he was cycling near Boreen Point last week.

A PICTURE of an incapacitated duck found at Boreen Point with a discarded plastic ring around its beak and neck has reinforced the devastation plastic pollution has on the environment.

Cyclist Lachlan Davis came across the duck on Friday, January 12 - a sight he said saddened him.

"I was out riding, it was about a kilometre out from Boreen Point when I found it,” Mr Davis said.

"It was shuffling on the side of the road. It was very light and weak.

"It did try to get away but it didn't have anywhere near the strength to be able to.

"It was really sad.”

Mr Davis said he sometimes came across rubbish during his rides through the Noosa hinterland but had never seen an animal impacted in this way.

"This is the first time I'd seen it in person,” he said.

"There's always some (rubbish), even out here in Kin Kin.”

And what is the most common issue impacting wildlife in need of emergency care?

"Definitely strangulation of digits from (fishing) line (which is) definitely from discarded rubbish,” Eumundi Wildlife Care and Rehabilitation Centre's Vicky Toomey said.

"Sadly there are a lot of animals being impacted by pollution and there would be a lot of animals that wouldn't be found.

"I think education is making it possible for people to know what they're doing to the environment but I don't believe the pollution is reducing.

"We've still got a great load in the environment.”

Mr Davis said he was able to remove the plastic ring from the duck and released it into nearby bushland.

"I was lucky, the size of the ring I was able to pull it off without any trouble,” he said.

"I released it near the water treatment plant.

"Hopefully I don't see more of this.”

While Ms Toomey praised the actions of Mr Davis, she said it was best to contact wildlife rescuers if an animal was clearly unwell or injured.

"Certainly remove the entanglement or whatever it is if they're able to do so easily,” she said.

"Getting the animal back to the wild as soon as possible is our goal, most (injured) animals require a little bit of care.”