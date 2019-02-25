Pomona Anzac spirit lives as rotunda revamp inspires respect

MOVING MONUMENT: The 1939 photo of the Pomona Memorial Rotunda as captured in 2017 on the local town historic walk guide.

MOVING MONUMENT: The 1939 photo of the Pomona Memorial Rotunda as captured in 2017 on the local town historic walk guide. Graeme Saunders

AFTER rekindling the Anzac spirit in Pomona last year, the flame of remembrance is set to burn bright again this year as the town collectively says "lest we forget”.

A community representative group led by Nathanael Ford has been formed to plan local commemorative events at the newly restored Pomona War Memorial for the first time in 50 years.

It was the dedication of this special town area in 2018, attended by more than 250 people for the Remembrance Day memorial re-dedication ceremony last November, which sparked the latest efforts.

Mr Ford said preparations for the Pomona Anzac Day service were well under way.

"At the rededication of the Pomona War Memorial last year, some ex-defence personnel expressed their interest in being involved in future events. It was approx half a century ago since Pomona last held its own Azac Day service at the Rotunda, Pomona's own war memorial, so now the tradition of holding services at Pomona is being brought back to life.

"Pomona will always hold their services at 6pm 800hrs, at the 'going down of the sun', so as not to clash with any other services held in surrounding towns.”

The Pomona Walk information board at the rotunda said a Brisbane architect won a design competition to honour the local servicemen who served in World War I.

"The light feature on top of the structure is believed to symbolise the broken hearts mourning those who died.

"The Rotunda was opened on 24 June, 1939, with much celebration, including games of tug of war and bun an wheelbarrow races.”