Pomona club set to bowl over town with new direction

THE Pomona Bowls Club is banking on a name change and new focus to broaden its community connection and secure its future as a local sporting and social hub.

This Satursay, October 12, at 6pm the club will be officially relaunched as Club Pomona, with a $1 annual membership for non bowlers.

An internal redesign is under way to improve the ambience and convert the premises into a licensed community club with a bowling green rather than just a bowls club.

Recently elected chairman, Peter Read, said the aim was to attract wider community support and build a reputation as “our local watering hole” for all age groups. He said after several years of substantial losses, a new business model was needed to make the club viable.

“Without broader support the club is unlikely to survive”

“To retain a viable community club in the town, we need this support – or another local asset will be lost,” Mr Read said.

A block of land used as part of the club’s car park has been put on the market to help finance the restructure.

The club has 12 poker machines and two of the older machines are about to be replaced with new units.

The relaunch will feature a band, wine tasting, raffles, an extra session of the club’s popular Jag the Joker and a choice of bar food or a full menu from its King of the Mountain Bistro, will be available

More social events will be held to attract bigger numbers to the club and two performances by an Elvis impersonator were among the recent successes.

Bowls will continue to play an important part of the new club, with social members paying only $1 annually or $30 if they wish to play in inter-club events. More serious members will pay a full membership with access to Bowls Queensland events.

Mr Read sees stronger social and barefoot bowls as the key to a viable future. Barefoot bowls is being played on Thursdays from 6.30 – 7.30 pm and on Fridays at 4.30pm social team bowls are played with new and beginner bowlers always welcome. More Saturday and Sunday social competitions are also planned and groups are welcome to hold private days on the green, with free loan bowls available.Ladies bowls is played on Wednesdays from 10am and men are also welcome for these games.

A courtesy bus can be booked on 54851202.

