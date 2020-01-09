Pomona footpaths ‘go off track’

The railway upgrade which a Noosa Council candidate claims is a road to nowhere as there is no linking council footpath.

AFTER Pomona won its battle with Queensland Rail to keep the Pomona pedestrian rail crossing in place with major station upgrades, a local council candidate is now accusing council of a “rail fail”.

Fresh from sparking debate on a possible bridge connecting Hastings St to Noosa Pde on the coastal strip, Pomona’s Nathanael Ford is accusing Noosa Council of not connecting to the new crossing path.

“As part of the upgrades the historic crossing next to the station was brought up to code by Queensland Rail and a path crossing the station grounds was built so pedestrians can move from Factory St to Station St safely,” Mr Ford posted online.

“So far Noosa Council haven’t completed or started the project on council land so the path is now a road to nowhere.

“If elected I’ll be pushing for the footpath network in Pomona to be reviewed and completed as a number of areas lacking sufficient footpaths and some too dangerous to be used have been brought to my attention,” Mr Ford said.

A council spokesman said: “Council has no money allocated in the budget for work in relation to the Pomona Railway upgrade”.

“Preliminary work has commenced on a shire-wide walking and cycling strategy, which when completed will identify priority areas for future work,” he said.

Queensland Rail said its Pomona works were part of a $4 million project to upgrade platforms at three Sunshine Coast line stations, with more durable platforms.

“The upgrade to Pomona station will include a number of additional features such as soft landscaping, a heritage seat and plaque, new entry signage and a disability parking bay,” QR said.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said after Pomona protested the planned crossing closure, QR was now committed to working with the community.