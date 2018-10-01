Menu
Login
ROTARY BACKING: Cooroy Rotary president Warren O'Neill receives the cheque from Luke Telfer, Claudia Ianson (centre) and Madison Ianson at the Pomona Hotel.
ROTARY BACKING: Cooroy Rotary president Warren O'Neill receives the cheque from Luke Telfer, Claudia Ianson (centre) and Madison Ianson at the Pomona Hotel.
News

Pomona Hotel supports Rotary

1st Oct 2018 12:00 PM

POMONA Hotel publican Claudia Ianson last week presented a cheque for $2456 to the Rotary Drought Appeal on behalf of the customers and management of the Pomona hotel.

"With large swathes of eastern Australia in drought for periods ranging from a year to seven years, with the record dry condition, farmers are facing ruin across New South Wales and Queensland in what some are calling the worst drought in living memory,” Ms Ianson said.

"Customers at the hotel have been most generous helping to raise funds to assist these farmers and their families at this difficult time.”

Funds were raised through a raffle and sales from a special keg of Great Northern that were and matched by hotel owner Andrew Ianson, owner of the Pomona Hotel.

"What is expected to be a dismal grain harvest for large parts of eastern Australia is not just bad news for farmers, it will also hurt rural businesses and contractors who rely on the agricultural sector to stay in business,” Cooroy Rotary president Warren O'Neill said.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Noosa home best in Australia

    Noosa home best in Australia

    News Noosa building designer Gerard Smith wins national crown for record fourth time

    Club sponsors' beach brekky

    Club sponsors' beach brekky

    News NHSLSC sponsors thanked for support

    Not beyond winning

    Not beyond winning

    News Women's business group takes award

    5 things to do this week...

    5 things to do this week...

    News Lots to keep you busy

    Local Partners