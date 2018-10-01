Pomona Hotel supports Rotary

ROTARY BACKING: Cooroy Rotary president Warren O'Neill receives the cheque from Luke Telfer, Claudia Ianson (centre) and Madison Ianson at the Pomona Hotel.

POMONA Hotel publican Claudia Ianson last week presented a cheque for $2456 to the Rotary Drought Appeal on behalf of the customers and management of the Pomona hotel.

"With large swathes of eastern Australia in drought for periods ranging from a year to seven years, with the record dry condition, farmers are facing ruin across New South Wales and Queensland in what some are calling the worst drought in living memory,” Ms Ianson said.

"Customers at the hotel have been most generous helping to raise funds to assist these farmers and their families at this difficult time.”

Funds were raised through a raffle and sales from a special keg of Great Northern that were and matched by hotel owner Andrew Ianson, owner of the Pomona Hotel.

"What is expected to be a dismal grain harvest for large parts of eastern Australia is not just bad news for farmers, it will also hurt rural businesses and contractors who rely on the agricultural sector to stay in business,” Cooroy Rotary president Warren O'Neill said.