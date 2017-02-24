30°
Pomona Men's Shed thinks with the heart

24th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
HELPING HAND: Craig Spence congratulates Doug Bettens.
HELPING HAND: Craig Spence congratulates Doug Bettens. Amber Macpherson

THE Pomona Men's Shed has listened to its heart and purchased an automatic external defibrillator.

Pomona Men's Shed president Doug Bettens said it was a logical step towards ensuring the health and well-being of its members.

"We thought the risk factor was pretty high,” Mr Bettens said.

"One of the things we want to do is make it safe and do good things for the guys.”

Physio-Control AED business manager Craig Spence visited the Men's Shed on February 3 to demonstrate the equipment and congratulate the men on the purchase. He said although men's sheds typically catered to retired citizens, cardiac arrest could happen to anyone.

"About 575 (people) a week in Australia die from sudden cardiac arrest,” he said.

"It doesn't matter whether you're old, young, short, fat, healthy, skinny, you can't tell if someone's going to have a cardiac arrest.

"You can have health matters that might attribute to it but we still have 12 young people a week die of cardiac arrest.”

Mr Spence said ideally, an automated external defibrillator would be located 100m away.

"For a heart-safe community, you should have one within a 90-second brisk walk from any location.

"You can travel about 100m in 90 seconds, walking swiftly, and that comes back to the three minute rule.

"So, if you can get one of these (AED) on someone's chest within three minutes of them collapsing, they've got a 70% chance of survival, as opposed to 9% average (survival).”

Mr Spence said AEDs automatically determine if a shock is needed and calmly directs people through assisting someone who has collapsed.

"The good thing is it guides you, it's a calming influence.”

The purchase of the AED was made possible by a Noosa Council grant.

For information on buying an AED, email lis@puttingheartintobusiness.com.

Topics:  aed defib men's shed noosa pomona

