Pomona on a high

FUN RUNNING: The Pomona King Of The Mountain Festival primary school relay from last year sees Sunshine Grammar School student Megahn Natale on the fly. Patrick Woods

POMONA's sporting version of Rocky Mountain High for those who love to challenge themselves to their very limits, is about to inject a major lift to the boutique town's economy.

The future champions of Australia's mountain running could well be revealed close after the warm-up event, the Prince and Princess race taking place on the Saturday, July 27 starting at 2pm as part of the Pomona King of the Mountain Festival.

This event for 9- to 13-year-olds is a great way for young kids to see if they would one day be interested in tackling the iconic main event.

When the sun rises on Sunday there will be a flood of activities happening in town in the afternoon countdown to the starter gun for the Bendigo Bank International Mountain Challenge.

The Cooroy Pomona Lions Club has once again put on a fantastic spread of activities including the King of the Mountain Bike Ride which gets going at 9am with registration commencing at 8am at Rose Gum Rd.

This will unfold on the Noosa Trail Network - Trail Number 8 and 6 with three levels of difficulty while the 3km family fun run can be tackled by the whole family.

Register is on the day from 8am and the race starts at 9am at the start/finish Line.

It's then back to the juniors again with the primary school relays open to all schools in southeast Queensland.

A crowd favourite is the tug-o-war challenge to see which local businesses and sporting clubs will have bragging rights as King of the Rope.

The day includes the Antiques and Collectables Fair held over the weekend.

Finally, the Mountain Challenge builds with the introduction of 100 runners from 2pm. Then the competitors go scrambling uphill from the very start, only to literally run into a trail that slows to a crawl and a single track at times before rapidly descending down the trail.

A highlight of the course is Hecklers Hill bringing home every runner with chants, banter and great enthusiasm.

Other highlights include the heritage markets, art exhibitions, Cooroy Rag animal farm, LiveLife Pharmacy Skate Park Competition, amusement rides, local cuisine and live music on the Pomona IGA stage all within the beautiful hinterland setting of Pomona.

Checkout the website for more details and to register: kingofthemountain.com.au.