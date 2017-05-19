Pomona paddock venue for winter art market

LOCAL ART: Winter Art Market in the Paddock at Pomona.

ORIGINAL artworks, woodwork, handicrafts and ceramics will all be for sale during Pomona's Winter Art Market in the Paddock on Sunday, May 27.

Held in the grounds of the Old Railway Station Gallery from 9am-1pm, the market is all about promoting local artisans.

There will be many stalls exhibiting original paintings, drawings, ceramics, woodwork, handcrafts, jewellery and more, making this the perfect opportunity to buy art and craft at affordable prices.

Nothing will be priced more than $100, and all proceeds go to the artist.

There will be live entertainment, and homemade goodies and refreshments available.

An exhibition of paintings by Tony Wellington will feature in the Carriage Exhibition Room, and botanical artwork by Noosa Botanical Artists will be on display in the Banana Shed.

While in the area, take the time to visit the Country Markets in Stan Topper Park, and explore Pomona.

For details phone 5485 2950, visit pomonartgallery.com or visit the gallery at 10 Station St, Pomona.