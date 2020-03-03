Menu
TIME WARP: Tash Riley, Tracey Fong and Lisa Sclater prepare for the Rocky Horror Show at Pomona's Majestic Theatre.
News

Pomona puts on a ‘rocky’ show

Matt Collins
3rd Mar 2020 6:00 AM
THE SLEEPY town of Pomona turned into a movie and music lovers paradise on Saturday night with the showing of one of the all time great films.

Pomona’s Majestic theatre turned on another spectacular night with its showing of the timeless film, Rocky Horror Show.

But this wasn’t just any traditional type film screening.

With showbags available at the door containing props to be used at pivotal points in the film like newspapers, water pistols, party hats and whistles, it turned into a massive rocking party.

When the on screen rainstorm saw Brad and Janet cover their heads with newspaper, the audience did likewise as water flew through the air.

Majestic audiences love to dress up, and they did so spectacularly in their Rocky Horror gear.

Complete with fishnets, French maid outfits and Frank ‘n Furters.

As the film moved on more and more people took to the dance floor, until the whole audience was up for the final Time Warp dance.

majestic theatre pomona rocky horror picture show
