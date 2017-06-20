23°
News

Pomona sends out defiant crossing closure message

20th Jun 2017 10:29 AM
UNITED BY DIVIDE: Pomona vented its anger at a QR plane to cut their town access in half on Saturday.
UNITED BY DIVIDE: Pomona vented its anger at a QR plane to cut their town access in half on Saturday. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MOVE by Queensland Rail to divide Pomona by closing a cross-town path that has served the community since 1911 has had the effect of uniting residents in determined defiance.

The normally sedate streets of the friendly village reverberated with chanting "Don't Divide Pomona!” on Saturday when 130 marchers, some on horseback, waved banners and placards protesting the planned closure of the pedestrian and cycle path linking the east and west sides of town across the railway tracks. It is the point where three of the walks on the Noosa Trail Network intersect.

QR has assessed the path as unsafe. Old-timers say they can't remember a death or any injury involving trains striking pedestrians or cyclists at the location. QR is resisting calls to provide the data on which its decision is based.

By the end of the day, the protesters had won a small concession. The CEO of QR, Mr Nick Easy, advised residents on May 18 "closure of this high-risk pedestrian crossing is the best way to eliminate safety risks”, meaning that a decision to close had been made. However, in a late email to rally organisers, a Queensland Rail spokesperson said QR was committed to understanding and considering the views of the community.

"We will be undertaking thorough consultation to better understand the impacts this crossing closure may have on those who use it, and to present options for alternative, safe crossing connections,” she said.

A decision to close the crossing would not now be made until the community consultation, to be held in mid-July, after the school holidays. The most passionate protester on the day was the youngest, three-year-old Myles Corcoran. Not yet able to read, he cried when his mother read him a newspaper story announcing that QR intended to close the railway footpath both use to access town. Mum explained that he no longer could accompany her on his bike, as she considered the alternative crossing dangerous.

A resolution passed unanimously at Saturday's rally in Joe Bazzo Park called upon QR to keep open the existing path via the railway station and to make it safer. Pomona residents also want State Government agencies and Noosa Council to develop a combined plan that ends bickering and blurred lines of responsibility for roads, footpaths and public spaces in town.

"We request that QR actively consider better utilisation of vacant land it controls, bounded by Factory and Reserve streets, including subdivision, to fund the necessary works and make available sites for new businesses. We expect silo thinking and cost-shifting to end, and tripartite co-operation to prevail so that our Pomona town centre can be revitalised.”

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Students sing, dance a win at Breakthru

Students sing, dance a win at Breakthru

Three Noosa schools shine at Breakthru Music and Dance competition

Harold is a healthy educator

LIFE LESSON: The Sunshine Beach State School students loved learning from Harold and Niki.

Life Education spreads the word

Pomona welcomes its bank expansion

WARM WELCOME: SCCFSL chairman, Rick Cooper (centre), is joined by staff and fellow board members at the Pomona Community Bank branch launch.

Town bucks the banking trend

Conditions apply to stop noise nuisance

SEPERATION: The aerial map showing the fitness centre in red across the road from a retirement village.

Noosa Council approves fitness centre

Local Partners

Noosa vaccine rates drop to lowest in years

While medical experts were celebrating rates rising to more than 90% overall for south-east Queensland, Noosa rates continue to drop.

Cooroy supports tragic loss to the police community

OUTSTANDING SUPPORT: Cooroy Police officer-in-charge Mal Scott, centre, Mayor Tony Wellington with guests at the Brett Forte Fundraiser evening.

The community turned out to raise money for Brett Forte's family

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

EXCLUSIVE: Simon reveals truth behind MAFS reunion rumours

MARRIED at First Sight star on the cast's special trip to Ipswich

Paul McCartney to announce Aussie tour tomorrow

Paul McCartney performs on Day 2 of the 2015 Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands on Friday, June 19, 2015, in Dover, Del.

Would you like to ask him a question?

Netflix could be blocked in Australia over content quota

The Netflix logo. Supplied by Netflix.

Netflix, Stan and other streaming services could be blocked

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

ACA-EXCITEMENT!

Karl Stefanovic and his girlfriend live it up in Bora Bora

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough soak up the sun in Bora Bora.

KARL and girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough have escaped the Sydney cold.

Aussie Bach villains’ US debut cancelled

Keira Maguire says she was set to appear on Bachelor in Paradise.

Keira and Sam have their US reality TV dreams cancelled.

Carrie Fisher autopsy finds she had cocktail of drugs

Coroner’s officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnoea.

Entry Level Charmer!

4 Nyes Crescent, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 4 Nyes Crescent, Buderim. This charming Buderim home located in a prestigious leafy pocket of Buderim would make a...

A Home And A Hideaway

104/2 Richmond Close, Coolum Beach 4573

House 4 2 2 $849,000

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 104/2 Richmond Close, Coolum Beach. Buyers seeking prestige beachside living of the very highest calibre MUST act...

Private Acreage Value, Size, Location!

33 Preston Road, Diddillibah 4559

House 3 2 2 Auction On-site...

This neat and tidy low set home on a beautiful eight plus acre parcel of land, tucked away in a dress circle pocket of Diddillibah, East of the highway and just...

Walk to Everything - Entry Level Townhouse

1/35 Baden Powell Street, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 1 1 $315,000

You can not beat this fantastic, central location of thisspotless two bedroom townhouse. Situated literally a five minute walk to the Sunshine Plaza and Ocean...

SOLD by Dallas Foster

117 Banyan Road, Palmwoods 4555

House 4 2 3 SOLD By Dallas...

Owner built, 117 Banyan Road is nestled in the charming heartland of Palmwoods, encapsulating the sheer beauty of spacious acreage living that this unique property...

Urgent Sale Required

11/40-54 Primary School Court, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 3 2 2 Auction on site...

As the title states an urgent sale is required on or before Auction day, Saturday July 15th. This beautiful modern designed unit is an easy low maintenance...

Prime Residential Investment Opportunity

130-132 Maroochydore Road, Maroochydore 4558

18 9 9 Auction July 15 at...

Occupying 1,256m2 of land in close proximity to the Maroochydore CBD, this main road position offers multiple future options whilst offering a strong holding...

North Facing Canal Frontage Luxury Home

40 Westholme Circuit, Pelican Waters 4551

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Perfectly positioned and beautifully finished, this waterfront home offers luxury, style, and sophistication. Aesthetically pleasing from the moment you enter, the...

Corner Block - Land Registered And Ready To Build

13 Esther Place, Nambour 4560

Residential Land 0 0 $285,000

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market lot 13 Esther Place, Nambour (Rosemount Rise). Lot 13 in Rosemount Rise is ready to go and presents immense value...

Effortless Family-Friendly Living!

8 Birrobeen Street, Little Mountain 4551

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 8 Birrobeen Street, Little Mountain. Live the easy life in this stylish family home located in a whisper-quiet...

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Home delivers on many levels

Near-new Noosa hinterland home with views makes most of 732sq m site

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!