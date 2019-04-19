Pomona set for a three-day musical treat

FESTIVAL VIBE: The Pomona Music Festival is ready to entertain Pomona.

POMONA will be full of swinging fun, music and festivities after Easter.

Held over Friday, April 26 to Sunday April 28, the Pomona Music Festival main venue is the Majestic Theatre.

There are bands, workshops, storytelling and poetry and even a silent film. ABC TV program, The Mix, will record some events.

There will be busking at the Pomona Market, morning workshops, and afternoon and evening stage performances.

Friday 's stage performances start with Niq Reefman, an electro fusion gypsy artist, then vocal harmonies of The Dennis Sister and finally the Barry Charles Band.

On Saturday The Loveys, then Captain Tricko and The Strangest Dreamers will perform. .

Sunday morning's breakfast session in the garden will feature a Poets Breakfast, with Ian McKay. Check out Pomona Music Festival's Facebook.