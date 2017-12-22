Menu
Pomona shares Christmas spirit with free lunch

KIND: The Pomona Community House is hosting a free Christmas lunch. Contributed
by Amber Macpherson

THE Pomona Community House is hosting a free lunch on Christmas Day.

The Lawson Shed at 1 Memorial Ave, Pomona, will welcome everyone to enjoy a Christmas lunch from noon-2pm.

The organisation has posted the notice on its Facebook page, encouraging people to spend the day enjoying the company of others.

"Don't be alone this Christmas. Everyone welcome, just turn up,” the post read.

Members of the community were heartened by the gesture, offering to volunteer and commenting on the spirit of the country town.

"The generosity in Pomona is amazing,” Helen Roberts said.

Attendees can bring a plate of food to share, or enjoy the free food available.

Anyone who would like to help out at the lunch can phone the Community House on 5485 2427.

Topics:  christmas christmas lunch community pomona pomona community house roast

Noosa News

