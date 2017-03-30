Pomona under threat as swift water rescue deployed

Subway Avenue in Pomona is under more than 600mm of water.

A SWIFT water rescue crew from Maroochydore Queensland Fire and Rescue is deploying for an under threat Pomona before roads are cut this morning as Noosa hinterland and coastal areas cop a bucketing from ex-cyclone Debbie.

Local Disaster Centre coordinator Alan 'Fox' Rogers said the Noosa Shire Council's coordination centre is now open in anticipation of flash flooding caused by forecasted rainfall of up to 400mm this afternoon and evening.

"Damaging wind gusts are also expected," Mr Roger said.

"Already heavy rain has caused multiple vehicle accidents within the shire with vehicles sliding off greasy roads."

Roads are beginning to close due to flooding and already include:

• Subway Ave at Pomona;

• Old Hollett Rd at Doonan,

• Eumundi Rd before Beckman's Road

Mr Rogers said Noosa Shire residents to:

• Keep off the roads, particularly after midday

• If you have to be on the roads to collect children from day care centres or schools this morning, drive very slowly

• If it's flooded, forget it!

All schools are closed.

All bus travel across the Sunshine Coast is free from 10am today.

Sandbags are already in short supply with stocks depleted overnight and this morning.

Sandbags are available at Tewantin SES Depot at Goodwin St opposite the Tewantin State School.

Residents are advised to check Noosa Council's Facebook page and website www.noosa.qld.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au for the latest updates.