Pomona welcomes its bank expansion

WARM WELCOME: SCCFSL chairman, Rick Cooper (centre), is joined by staff and fellow board members at the Pomona Community Bank branch launch.

WHILE other banks continue to close down regional branches, Pomona has celebrated Bendigo Bank's long-term commitment to the town.

More than 80 community group representatives celebrated the expansion of Pomona agency of Bendigo Bank this month and they were joined by Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington, Glen Elmes MP and state community manager Kate Wakeling.

Pomona now has a Community Bank branch in its own right, joining more than 315 others in the Australia-wide Bendigo Bank network.

Senior branch manager Geoff Edwards said the Pomona Community Bank branch would continue to fill a great local need as the town's only banking service, but it also brought a sense of unity to Pomona.

"I think any town able to provide residents, traders and community groups with an alternative, locally-owned banking option is a great thing in today's financial climate,” Mr Edwards said.

"Bendigo Bank's commitment to Noosa through its Cooroy and Tewantin Community Bank branches has already seen more than $1.5million given back to our community and we're just getting started.

"Our Pomona branch offers a full range of banking services - transaction and lending facilities, home loans, personal loans, business lending and credit cards.

"There's also opportunity to book in financial planning and business banking appointments and having its own ATM is also a real plus for locals.”

Word of mouth has led to strong support of the branch, already enjoying more than $16million in footings. There also seems to be a lot of excitement about Pomona having a real say in its own financial future.

Located at 3 Station St, the branch services Pomona and the hinterland three days a week every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 3pm. As the branch continues to grow, so too will its opening hours.

Mr Edwards said the message was simple - the more support the Pomona branch received, the more support could be given to our community.

If you have any questions regarding the Pomona Community Bank branch, please phone 54851786 during opening hours or the Cooroy Community Bank branch on 54477131.