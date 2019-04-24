Pomona will turn all shades of blue

ARTIST: Beatrice Prost will open her exhibition Out of the Blue at Pomona.

ARTIST Beatrice Prost will open her exhibition Out of the Blue in Pomona's Carriage Room on Sunday.

The exhibition, coinciding with the Pomona Music Festival, will be officially opened by Councillor Ingrid Jackson at 11am.

"In my show I explore a couple of different meanings of what it is to get out of the blue,” Prost said fresh off the back of a residency in the Blue Mountains.

"I am obsessed with blues and continue to work with them in many different hues and mediums as well as on different supports with different techniques.”

The exhibition Shadows, Smoke and Mirrors by Erica Harvey will open in the Banana Shed on Saturday at noon.

"Shadows, Smoke and Mirrors came about when my life was a little more simplistic,” Harvey said.

"It is now an apt description for a time of reflection, change and growth.

"Leaving behind the shadow seeing through the smoke and utilising self reflection.”

A lot is happening at Pomona this weekend with the Art Market in the Paddock on Saturday from 9am-1pm as well as the Pomona Country Markets.

The Majestic Theatre will present 18 live musical acts from noon Friday to 8pm Sunday as part of the Pomona Music Festival.

More information about the music festival can be found at The Majestic Theatre's website.