Pomona's art is full steam ahead

POMONA'S Railway Station Gallery is alive with art during the month of June.

In the Carriage Room master pastellist Anne Yang's solo exhibition Pastel Power will be on display.

Anne has always been inspired by nature and now takes her inspiration mainly from the natural world around her home in the Noosa hinterland.

This collection of work displays Anne's diverse talent as a master pastellist in her portrayal of various genres, including the scapes of land, sea and lake; intimate still life and floral; and portraiture.

On Fridays and Saturdays until June 22, Anne will hold pastel demonstrations at the gallery from 11am-1pm. There is also a lucky door prize to win a ticket to her July 13 workshop.

Meanwhile in the Banana Shed, Orange Studio Art Group will exhibit Squiggle and Giggle featuring artists Nicky Orange, Bev Byrne, Mary Lou Rapmund and Tina Lance.

Nicky paints vibrant still life interpretations and Bev has acquired extensive knowledge and style over the years.

Mary Lou is completing her fine arts degree and Tina is inspired by her fellow artists and continues to develop her own style with colour and texture.

Both exhibitions are open until June 25.