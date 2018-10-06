Pomona's habitat hero

ECOSYSTEM: Sean Morrow has turned his Pomona property into a haven for wildlife and growing edible plants.

ECOSYSTEM: Sean Morrow has turned his Pomona property into a haven for wildlife and growing edible plants. Caitlin Zerafa

A PASSION for animals, habitats and plants is evident across every stretch of Sean Morrow's property.

The Pomona man has transformed his 6.5-acre backyard into a living ecosystem for hundreds of species of animals.

Complete with ponds, damns and fruit and vegetable plants, Sean has built his garden from the ground up, quite literally.

"We bought the property about 17 years ago, it was all just grass, the big gums trees were here but everything else was just grass,” he said.

"There are now 45 ponds that have gone in on the property as well as the damn. That has made a huge difference to the amount of animals living here.”

Echidna, platypus and turtles as well as kangaroos, various marsupials, snakes and birds are regular residents.

The property is also registered under council's Land for Wildlife program.

"The main focus was about creating habitats.”

"When we first came here there was nowhere for the animals to hide.”

From a young age Sean loved frogs and built his first pond at age eight. Since then he has placed more than 360.

"It's something that I've been consciously experimenting with, different types of ponds to bring in different species of frogs,” he said.

"So far I've counted 17 species of frogs here.”

"It started with a passion about frogs and it quickly built into a passion about everything.”

"We've now got large numbers of everything.”

Sean has several nesting boxes in tress across the property, each designed to attract different species including micro bats, possums and finches.

"One day I found sugar gliders up there in that nesting box,” he said as he pointed to a tall gum tree.

"I checked the boxes and when I discovered that it was pure joy.”

"There was a mother, father and a baby; really cute little fluff balls.”

In July Sean was a finalist at the Healthy Land and Water Awards in Brisbane. While he did not take the win, he said it was a great experience and plans to enter again next year.

The property is also thriving with edible plants.

"Food to me is anything I can eat, that may be the fruit, a flower, a seed or a leaf,” Sean said.

"We've got standard fruit trees that everyone might have. There's also a lot of exotic things from Asia and Africa. We've got mature Davidson plums, a native endemic plum to northern Queensland and NSW.”

Sean's garden includes mulberry trees, jackfruit, citrus, mangoes, bananas, carob trees, feijoas and broccoli to name a few.

"Everything is organic, I don't use any chemicals, it's been organic the whole time. I actually use the frogs and lizards as my pesticides.”

Having run his business One Earth Landscaping for 19 years, Sean enjoys sharing his passion to educate others, consulting and regularly holding workshops; frog ponds and habitat garden workshops, propagation and pruning for beginners and organic home food production workshops.

"I go to people's properties and I give them a plant list and advise them on ways to bring in different animals.”

"That's my future, it's absolutely where I'm moving. Eventually I would like to be just consulting and running workshops.”

Sean has a few tips for encouraging frog species into backyards.

"One thing I'd like to stress to people is if you've got space put in more than one pond,” he said.

"A third of the species that are found on the coast breed in temporary ponds that fill up after rain and hold water for a few weeks.”

"A pond needs lots of mulch, logs, rocks and layers of vegetation, without them you won't get any diversity.”

"I also encourage weedy and wild areas of the garden.”

Sean is proud of what he has achieved on his property and plans to add another 50 ponds before he can say he is finished.

For workshops and consultations call 0411312284.