Pomona's king of all art shows is on again

FRENCH FLAVOUR: Pamela Pease with her painting Trekking to Mt Cooroora!

FRENCH FLAVOUR: Pamela Pease with her painting Trekking to Mt Cooroora! Contributed

WITH Pomona's annual King of the Mountain not far away, the little hinterland town is gearing up for a big few weeks ahead, including at the art gallery.

This year's King of the Mountain Exhibition is expected to be bigger than ever with the entire Pomona Railway Station Gallery dedicated to the group show.

The exhibition will feature artworks from 45 local artists using watercolour, oils, acrylic, pastels and mixed media, ranging from traditional to contemporary.

Metal artist David Sander will exhibit a one-metre work of art named Face It.

"After working with metal in the manufacturing industry for many years, forming industrial art, I have had a desire for a long time to explore metal with its ability to flow and be formed into works of beauty and creativity, allowing free form of negative and positive space,” he said.

"Face It takes the observer on a journey into flowing metal.”

Artist David Sanders working on a one-metre metal piece of art. Contributed

Local artist Pamela Pease has painted the iconic Mt Cooroora based off techniques learnt overseas.

"My art is inspired by a model introduced through a French mentor, during a three-month study in France,” Ms Pease said.

"Trekking to Mt. Cooroora! is a specific example of how I apply techniques I learned in France, as well as those learned over 14 years of painting in Santa Fe.”

The King of the Mountain Exhibition runs until 31 July.

On the weekend of the big event, the gallery will host Art Market in the Paddock on Saturday, July 27 from 9am-1pm with My Little Red Wagon serving coffee.

The market is a great way for established and emerging artists to showcase their work.

Stall applications close July 21. Forms available at the gallery or download it from their website, www.pomonartgallery.com.