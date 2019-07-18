Pomona's natural green bounty

Maria Page beside a coco yam that produces edible roots. INSET: Neil Page gave plenty of information in relation to the work they are doing.

THE self-sufficient garden developed by Maria and Neil Page outside Pomona has been developed to suit what they want, need and can handle.

More than organic, not quite bio-dynamic or permaculture, an area about 30m square has been fenced to prevent wallabies and kangaroos from feasting. It provides enough food for two people.

"We were rather inexperienced in growing crops,” Mr Page said.

"We joined up with a permaculture group to at least get the basics, but as we planted we more and more realised that strict adherence to that system was not for us.”

The purchased property had previously grown bananas and pineapples and had lost a lot of topsoil. It had to be built up using organic matter and increasing calcium into the soil to break up a heavy clay.

"We claim that we grow for soil life not plants,” Mr Page said.

"Our garden is based on as much plant biodiversity as we can fit in.”

He said each plant had its own unique soil microbes, and they used syntropic farming not entropic.

"It may all look chaotic but there is a real structure of many plants together,” Mr Page said.

"We leave what are normally regarded as weeds, and cut them off at soil level before they go to seed. Leaving dying roots opens up the soil, reduces water logging in wet weather and allows the nitrogen cycle to function.”

Walking around through small tracks and across swales, which are constructed shallow trenches that slow the water flow. Spoils from the trench provide a well drained spot for crops. The 35 people who attended a farm walk there were keen to see how the Pages' system functioned and to exchange ideas with each other.