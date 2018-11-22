Pomona's out for fun in local park to support school

PARK IT: Pomona in The Park is going to be lots of family fun next Thursday.

WITH Mt Cooroora keeping watch, most of Pomona as well as plenty of visitors will gather in Stan Topper Park to celebrate the end of another eventful year of hinterland living.

Pomona in the Park on November 29 is becoming another signature Noosa event alongside the likes of Christmas in Cooroy and the lighting of the Hastings St Christmas tree.

Organisers are expecting a bumper crowd is for this twilight attraction which continues to grow in fun and size.

The event is the biggest fundraiser for the year for the Pomona State School P&C and draws locals of all ages.

The action and entertainment starts from 5.30pm and will showcase performances from each of the 13 classes as well as the school concert band, rock band, choir and the winner of Pomona's Got Talent.

School principal Alyson Covey says it's something the students and families of Pomona look forward to every year.

"The mega raffle grand prize to be won will be a two-night accommodation package at Eurong Beach Resort on Fraser Island in a two-bedroom apartment,” Ms Covey said.

"There's also an accommodation prize at RACV Resort, a joy flight with Paradise Sea Planes and a hamper from Orange Café to be won along with heaps of other great prizes,” she said.

Tickets are only $2 and can be purchased on the night or from Pomona State School administration office in the lead up to the event.

Plenty of food will be available on the night too, with the Cooroy Pomona Lions running their barbecue food stall and ice cream and coffee vans will also be on site.

The Pomona student council will sell 100 only $5 show bags with proceeds going towards a new senior playground, with all goodies donated by local businesses.

Pomona Bendigo Bank is among the sponsors and branch spokesman Geoff Edwards is urging locals to turn out in force to help the school kids in 2019 and beyond.

"Pomona in the Park is another great chance for Pomona to showcase its community spirit,” he said.

" As locals, we know it's important for the kids, the family and most of all, the school. Our branch is able to continue to support Pomona State School with this event and other projects because locals choose to bank with us.

"Whilst other banks continue to leave the hinterland, we're here to stay,” Geoff said.

In the lead up to Pomona in the Park, the entire school community will combine to help out in creating what is a massive temporary show ground for the celebration.

The night will conclude with a family favourite fireworks display at the end of the evening.

For more information on Pomona on the Park, call Pomona State School on

5480 8222.

Apart from the many volunteers who will band together to make the celebration possible, four local businesses are doing their part to support their community: Pomona IGA, Pages Furnishers, Energex and Bendigo Bank.