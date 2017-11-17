Pomona's push for cameras to provide security

Cooroy's CCTVs as they were recently demonstrated the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce.

COOROY-style crime prevention could soon be headed Pomona's way, with a push for CCTV cameras financed by the confiscated proceeds of crime.

Pomona officer in charge Sergeant Dan McNamara said the monitoring system capable of reading car number plates "has been very, very successful there”.

"It's all about prevention and detection,” Sgt McNamara said.

"Anything that makes the community safer and they've (Cooroy police) cleared up some major crimes - property, traffic, public safety issues, assaults through the use of it.

"Plus, it's funded by the proceeds of crime so why wouldn't we track that down.”

Sgt McNamara said some months back there were multiple break-and-enter offences committed at businesses in Pomona township that were eventually solved through forensics.

He said this crime spree highlighted the issue of offenders travelling to Pomona from outside the area, in some cases from as far away as Brisbane, to commit offences.

A community volunteer will be contacting local business owners to help facilitate the new system.

"If you get a stolen vehicle transit through this way, as you often do on the way to Gympie, it will pick it up and if it's daylight it will pick up facial features,” he said.

"It's a brilliant tool.”

Sgt McNamara said while the number of cameras needed in town would be up to the surveillance system experts, he believed six or eight would be enough.

"There's a number of businesses that have them but this is something else.

"This is after-hours, on the streets when we're not able to patrol.”