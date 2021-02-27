Menu
Crime

Poo problem leads gamer to stab house guest

Felicity Ripper
Felicity Ripper
27th Feb 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:59 PM
A man has avoided jail for stabbing his housemate's friend who accused him of leaving faeces on the toilet seat.

Jordan Mathew Taylor, 21, was on Friday sentenced to two years in jail with immediate parole for stabbing the woman twice at a Buderim home last year.

Maroochydore District Court heard Taylor's housemate was entertaining the woman on February 17 when she used the bathroom about 10.30pm.

The court heard she became angry when she saw faeces on the toilet seat and confronted Taylor in his bedroom, shouting at him.

Taylor denied the mess being his own.

"After that there was some general argument and then some voluntary pushing and shoving," Judge Richard Jones said.

"What you did then though, was grab the knife from the bed and lashed out at the complainant causing her to have two stab wounds.

The woman was left with two 2cm cuts to her stomach which were later dressed at a hospital.

"Had that not occurred though, it would have led to infection and scarring," Judge Jones said.

"You were lucky those wounds were at the lower end of the scale or you'd be here facing a much more serious charge, for example grievous bodily harm."

Taylor downplayed his offending to police, telling them he stabbed the woman only once.

He pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of unlawful wounding.

Defence lawyer Mark Dixon highlighted Taylor's lack of criminal history and argued he could serve a jail sentence in the community.

He tendered medical reports to the court which detailed Taylor's mental health conditions including anxiety disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and oppositional defiant disorder.

Mr Dixon said Taylor witnessed violence in his childhood and experience homelessness when he was 17 years old.

The court heard Taylor eventually made money through a successful career in livestream gaming.

Judge Jones said a period of actual jail time would have been appropriate if it weren't for Taylor's mental health conditions and genuine steps he had taken to get his life on track.

Taylor will be on parole for two years.

