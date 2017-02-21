Pooch parade has arrived

PROUD POOCHES: The Pride Paw Parade at Eumundi is one of the festival's most colourful events.

DOES your pooch have a passion for fashion?

Then dress them up and get them along to the Pride Paws Parade on Saturday at the Eumundi Markets.

The parade will form part of the Pride Fair Day, which brings together the local LGBTIQ community and their friends and family.

Event co-ordinator Marj Blowers said all dogs and their owners were welcome to take part in the parade.

Registration for the event is free. The parade will start at 11am and go through the markets.

Judges will be looking out for the best-dressed pooch.

There are three categories:

Most Glamorous Pride Pooch.

Best Pride Parent Lookalike.

Best Rainbow Pride Pooch.

The winner from each category will receive a pack that includes a $100 gift voucher from Pet Stock, a personalised pooch portrait by artist Lorelle Murray, a $50 voucher from Original Eumundi Markets, as well as a $30 voucher from Smart Pet Treats, NeemPet dog wash products from Naturapetics, prize packs from Lemon Myrtle Products, herbal products from The Medicineroom, a Pride Pack, a Rainbow dog lead and a whole lot more.

"We have a little something for every dressed-up dog that takes part on the day, with all participants receiving a $10voucher from Pet Stock Noosa,” Marj said.

Details at www.eumundi markets.com.au.