Menu
Login
Be safe and watch children around pools this summer season.
Be safe and watch children around pools this summer season. Contributed
News

Pool safety has to be a priority

22nd Dec 2018 5:00 PM

WITH Christmas here, water safety experts are reminding pool owners to undertake safety checks of their pool and surrounds, to help prevent drownings and near-fatalities.

Kids Alive - Do the Five founder and Poolwerx water safety ambassador Laurie Lawrence said 33 Aussies lost their lives in swimming pool drownings last year and it was vital pool owners ensured their pool area was a safe zone.

"Kids, in particular, are drawn to the water like magnets, which is why it is so important to make sure your pool fences and gates are in good working order and there is nothing that a child could climb on that would give them access to the pool,” he said.

"It's also vital that kids are always supervised when they are in the pool and that pool owners know how to perform CPR.”

Poolwerx Noosa and Cooroy owner Conrad Reed said along with pool safety checks, owners should maintain their pools year round to ensure the pool's water quality was safe for swimming.

"Pool owners need to have their pool water tested regularly both in summer and winter, as poor water quality can lead to far worse problems than just having green water, with ear, nose and throat infections all side-effects of swimming in a dirty pool.”

Mr Reed also provided his top tips for a safe swimming season.

Ensure the pool environment is safe

Maintain your pool fence and gate and have an updated CPR chart on display.

Teach kids to swim

Under-fives are the most at risk around pools during summer, so parents need to ensure their children are receiving lessons.

Know CPR

Make sure your CPR skills are up to date, it could save a life.

Check pool equipment

The last thing you want is for your equipment to fail in the middle of a blistering hot summer. Check equipment for problems and don't be afraid to upgrade - it could save you money down the track.

Check pH levels

Ensure the pH level is within a healthy range. Your pool's pH level should always remain between 7.2 and 7.6.

Chlorinate the pool

Chlorine levels should remain at 2-3 PPM to disinfect all microorganisms.

Clean your pool

Vacuum and skim the pool regularly and organise regular professional check-ups. Cleaning your pool regularly removes debris that allows algae to thrive and a regular pool maintenance schedule will ensure healthy, clean pool water throughout the year.

More Stories

children cpr drowning kids alive do the five pool safety summer swimming
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Noosa still singing a siren's song

    Noosa still singing a siren's song

    News It's been another cracker year for tourism in Noosa, so the report shows

    Fishing kids have future in the bag with catch and release

    Fishing kids have future in the bag with catch and release

    News Fishing the sustainable way in Noosa

    Plenty of school holiday fun for all at the movies

    Plenty of school holiday fun for all at the movies

    News Catch some of the movies on the big screen these school holidays

    Council leading push to put the brakes on gaming

    Council leading push to put the brakes on gaming

    News Noosa Council to curb poker machine problems in the community

    Local Partners