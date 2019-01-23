Pooling his photography talent

INTERTIDAL: Jack Worpole is drawn to edge of Noosa National Park.

INTERTIDAL: Jack Worpole is drawn to edge of Noosa National Park. jack worpole

NOOSA'S tidal pools have been exerting a powerful pull on photographer Jack Worpole who is about to exhibit a collection of his analogue camera snaps at Thomas Surfboards, Noosaville.

Jack's carefully captured moods of these mesmerising rocky features across the national park's shoreline can be viewed from February 1 with a 6pm launch.

Intertidal - Noosa National Park Tidal Zone reveals a careful eye for what lies just beneath the surface tension of the sea.

Jack said he has a keen interest in natural places, spontaneous situations and likes to frame his pictorial subjects and scenes in a positive light.

He is still developing his craft with his non-digital camera.

"After I got sight of my test shots I realised I was drawn to the tidal zone and set forth to create a photo study from First Point to Sunshine Beach,” Jack said.

"This brought me joy in understanding and connecting with the headland.”

Framed limited edition photographs of Noosa national park tidal zone as well as a magazine will be for sale on opening night and during the time the exhibition continues over two weeks.

Jack will also be at the gallery on Saturday of the opening weekend, should anyone wish to speak with him about the works.

The opening night will feature craft beer by Stone and Wood, gourmet Japanese food by Blue Plum of Noosa and sitar music by Zachariah Norton.

The exhibition opening times from February 2 are 7am-5pm Monday to Friday and Saturday 7am-3pm running until February 15.