Popera set to offer fascinating fusion

VOCALS: Daniel Mallari, Bernadette Fisher and Lucy McIntosh will perform their popera show at Tewantin Noosa RSL. Contributed

FUSION music popera is back by popular demand at Tewantin Noosa RSL tomorrow night.

Share an intimate evening with three renowned singers as they perform a journey of music sure to awaken the senses and touch the soul.

A cross-over of pop and opera, popera creates an ideal way to introduce listeners to opera and to the beauty of vocal music.

The genre gives popular classical music a modern edge and pop music a classical approach all wrapped up in a fresh, exciting and contemporary production.

Popera tenor Daniel Mallari offers a showcase of versatility and represented Australia in the USA as winner of the Fast Track to Fame National Talent Search.

He has worked with the Hong Kong Opera Society and his credits include Turandot, The Pyjama Game, Dr Seuss and Walt Disney in Concert and played Sir Archibald Proops in the Australian premiere of Jekyll & Hyde.

Soprano Bernadette Fisher is classically trained and has been singing since age 11.

In addition to opera, her repertoire covers selections from musical theatre, including Les Miserables, Cats and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Bernadette has played lead roles in West Side Story and Godspell.

Lucy McIntosh, the mezzo soprano, has performed in more than 30 musical productions in Sydney, Central Coast, Gold Coast and Newcastle.

Lucy studied Advanced Music Theatre and Acting for Stage and Screen at Sydney Theatre Company's Australian Theatre for Young People and the National Voice Centre.

Catch this terrific trio in fine voice at Tewantin Noosa RSL on Saturday, June 29 from 8pm.