Popping up on the coast for a great read

READING FUN: Owen of Good Shepherd Lutheran College's Little Lambs loved getting his hands of The Cow That Tripped Over the Moon at the Noosa Library.

IN THIS age of instant gratification, Noosa locals never know when an opportunity to expand their minds is going to pop up.

So it was that last Thursday the Noosa Library Service popped down to Main Beach near Sails restaurant, shelves and all as well as some mighty fine reads.

According to Noosa Council's literacy and learning coordinator Tracey King the pop-up library aimed to raise awareness and promote the services of the library for Library and Information Week 2017.

As well as the pop-ups the Noosa libraries in Noosaville, Cooroy and the mobile van at Cooran on Thursday joined thousands of children all over Australia to read 'The Cow Tripped Over the Moon' by Tony Wilson and Laura Wood.

As well as a good read they had fun songs and craft activities. Tracey said the week promotes "the importance of library and information services as providers of services for people who may otherwise be disadvantaged by their lack of access to information and services”.

"It also helps highlight the role which libraries play in our local community, work and personal life,” she said.

At the start of the week another library just popped up in Tewantin much to the delight of passers-by.

"Library and Information Week aims to raise the profile of libraries and information service professionals in Australia.

"It gives libraries and information services the opportunity to showcase their resources, facilities, events, contacts and services through different programs and events to the community.”

Tracey said the pop-up read and rests enabled people to "sit down comfortably and take some time to chat to library staff about the variety of services the library offers and at the same time read a book”.

She said the types of activities performed at their pop-up library included demonstrations of emerging technology such as the virtual reality goggles, information on how to become a new member of the library service and guidance on how to access the library's collection, including a wonderful range of e-books and e-audio titles.