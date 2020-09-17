Popular camping spot connected to reliable internet

Optus has switched on its 100th Mobile Black Spot site at Boreen Point.

Hundreds of homeowners in a rural Noosa area will now have access to reliable mobile reception for the first time.

The initiative is part of the Federal Government’s Mobile Black Spot Program, with more than 640 homes now able to connect to Optus mobile reception, providing them with the ability to make and receive calls, texts and browse the internet.

Built onto on an existing tower along Lake Flat Rd, the site will provide coverage to Boreen Point and surrounds, including the popular sailing and fishing spot of Lake Cootharaba.

More than 80sq km of area surrounding the site will also receive brand new Optus coverage, including 11km of new road coverage along sections of Louis Bazzo Dr, Junction Rd, McKinnon Dr and Cootharaba Rd.

Optus representative Andrew Sheridan said it was “fantastic” to be celebrating the 100th Mobile Black Spot milestone.

“Being an area frequented by tourists and locals alike, especially with Queenslanders taking advantage of holidaying within their own Sunshine State, we are thrilled to make sure those in the area have the coverage in place to not only access reliable connectivity, but be able to share their adventures with family and friends even faster,” he said.

“The government’s lead in the Mobile Black Spot Program, combined with specific regional investment by Optus is certainly being met with a welcomed response by rural and remote communities.”

Together with the federal and state governments, Optus will deliver a total of 47 Mobile Black Spot sites across Queensland.

“We know how important access to reliable mobile coverage is for those living and working across regional Australia, and right now it is more critical than ever,” Mr Sheridan said.

“Competition is not only essential for the economy, but also great for the community, with this new site providing customers with better choice and value.”