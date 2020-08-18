Menu
Mutliple fire crews were on the scene of a fire at Copperhead Brewery, Cooroy
Fireys rush to popular brewery after blaze starts in kitchen

Matt Collins
18th Aug 2020 9:15 AM
Beer drinkers breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday morning after multiple fire crews extinguished a blaze at one of the Coast's premium breweries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed three fire crews attended the scene at Cooroy's Copperhead Brewery at 6.45am.

Palmer stuck with huge malaria drug stash

Revealed: 10 of Queensland's worst neighbour disputes

With smoke billowing from the Kauri St Alehouse, firefighters gained access to the building.

Upon investigation, crews confirmed the source of the smoke was from food which caught fire after being left on the stove.

The QFES spokeswoman confirmed crews extinguished the fire and made the scene safe before leaving the brewery at 7.40am.

