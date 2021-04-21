Popular DJ guilty of trafficking MDMA on Snapchat

A young Sunshine Coast DJ who performs regularly at some of the region's best-known venues has pleaded guilty to trafficking in party-drug MDMA, telling an undercover officer he was ordering one ounce "rocks" at a time to split up and sell.

Sippy Downs man Louis Wade Quinn, 21, who performs under the name LOQI at venues including 1911 (upstairs at the Duporth Tavern), NightQuarter and the Helm (since closed), was sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The court heard the drug trafficking occurred between June 6 - August 20, 2018, at various locations on the Sunshine Coast using the social media application Snapchat.

On five occasions during this period, Quinn supplied a total of 65 MDMA capsules to undercover police, who paid the defendant $1050.

During the transactions, Quinn "made admissions to sourcing ounces of 'rock'," Crown prosecutor Toby Corsbie told the court.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos – APRIL 20, 2021. Louis Quinn, a 21 year-old DJ, leaves the Supreme Court in Brisbane. He was sentenced for trafficking MDMA. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Analysis of the capsules supplied to the officers revealed a total of 12.57g of substance containing just 0.925g of pure MDMA, a "very low purity" of just a couple per cent.

Quinn also arranged a sixth drug supply of 2g of MDMA from an associate to the officers; however, analysis of the substance contained in these 16 capsules revealed they contained no pure MDMA, the court heard.

During the period of his trafficking, Quinn, in an unrelated matter, was charged and sentenced for supplying 26 capsules of MDMA at Maroochydore's Duporth Tavern, but due to the principal of double jeopardy, this drug supply could not be considered part of the trafficking before the court, and so Quinn was sentenced on the basis of supplying MDMA to the undercover officers only.

As such, Justice Jean Dalton considered it trafficking at the "low end" of the scale.

Justice Dalton chided Quinn for the low quality of drug he was supplying.

"Unhappy customers don't sue you under the Sale of Goods Act, they take matters into their own hands," she told Quinn.

She further accused him of being "incredibly naive" in the manner he was selling the drugs.

"You were messaging customers on Snapchat and your Snapchat ID was your real name," Justice Dalton said.

Quinn was sentenced to two years' probation conditional on him submitting to urinary analysis testing.

He was ordered to repay the $1050 the undercover officers paid him.

