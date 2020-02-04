Menu
LAST HOORAH: Judy Goodridge, 80, has retried after running A Noosa Goody at Eumundi Markets for 38 years.
Popular market stall holder ‘bows out’ after 38 years

Caitlin Zerafa
4th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
SHE has sewn clothes for children who have returned to buy clothes for their own babies, and now after 38 years one of Eumundi Markets’ original stall holders decided it’s time to retire.

Judy Goodridge began A Noosa Goody selling her hand sewn children clothing during the Easter holidays of 1982 as a single mother to three children.

“I had always been sewing, I would sew clothes for my children, boardshorts for my boy and little skirts for my girls,” Ms Goodridge said.

“It was at a time Noosa and Eumundi was really thriving and people wanted that Noosa brand.”

“I stared to make baby clothes and that’s what I ended up making, just baby clothes.”

The 80-year-old said Eumundi had always been a big part of her life and she enjoyed the people she met and stories she heard along the way.

“It’s been lots of fun,” she said.

“I’ve developed a clientele of people from year to year.”

“I always loved when children that had my clothes as babies would return to buy clothes for their own babies.”

Ms Goodridge admitted she has seen a change in the Eumundi Markets over the years with it know well know as a tourist destination.

“It’s now become a tourist attraction, once upon a time it was all about handmade arts and craft and now people come to sell food.”

Turning 81 this year, Ms Goodridge said it was time to retire.

“Everyone joked I would never retire.” she said.

“I always said when I turn 80 I would retire and it was time for me to bow out.”

She said the past 38-year journey had been a “real family commitment” thanks to her three children and partner Barrie Armfield.

But the spritely sewer is not quite finished yet, with plans to have some well deserved long service leave before hitting the Noosa Marina Markets to sell her remaining stock from March.

“I’ll always be sewing,” she said.

“I love sewing in my studio in the morning and pottering around in the garden and I am involved with several community groups around Noosa.”

“Life is very busy.”

And her little secret to a health life, tai chi.

