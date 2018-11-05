Popular performer on his way to The J

ON STAGE: Lior will perform at The J on November 16.

DON'T miss the Queensland premiere of Lior's Between You and Me for one night only on Friday, November 16 at The J.

Lior recently released his latest album, Between You and Me, and will bring his nationwide Australian tour to Noosa after his debut shows in Germany and the Netherlands.

He burst on to the Australian music scene in 2005 with his debut album Autumn Flow. Recorded and released independently, the album became one of the most successful independent debuts in Australian music history.

A swag of accolades followed, among them three ARIA nominations, including Best Male Artist, as well as a nomination for Triple J's Australian Album of the Year.

Lior has since gone on to become one of the most successful and loved Australian singer songwriters, releasing a further five albums, winning two ARIA Awards and covering a wide range of touring both in Australia and abroad.

Tickets are $57.50 at noosaalive.com.au or thej.com.au. The show will start at 8pm.

Between You and Me is presented by NOOSA Alive!