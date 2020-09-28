Popular river business launches makeover bid

The U-Drive boat hire is thriving with Paris at the helm.

The U-Drive boat hire is thriving with Paris at the helm.

One of Noosa's most desirable waterfront locations, which is home to celebrity jet ski riding Paris Hilton mannequin, is set for a timely makeover.

The sunglass-wearing Paris, perched right outside U-Drive Boat Hire, needs room to move as Geoff Phillips' thriving business is bursting at the seams.

In a legal flap over jetty challenge

Aiming for a $1 million fix for the river

Mr Phillips has applied to Noosa Council to expand his leased premises which will also help the business comply with COVID-19 work practices.

He said holiday hirers lined up 20 deep on Monday to have a crack at the jet ski water run and other popular U-Drive attractions.

Mr Phillips said he urgently needed to increase his lucrative jetty lease space by 11sq m to better accommodate his seven staff and business storage along Gympie Tce.

U-Drive is flat out for the holidays.

U-Drive, which is a standout to many locals thanks to Paris, is one of the smallest built areas of the commercial operators along the busy foreshore.

"The main problem is that we've got one window that we serve out of," Mr Phillips said.

"Fifteen minutes ago we had roughly 20 people all waiting to get served … they were queued 10 yards down the boardwalk here.

"We can literally serve only one person at a time, we just haven't got the space."

Mr Phillips is not sure how Paris will take being disturbed from her prime spot if council approves the works.

"Paris arrived (at the hire business) when she was big, she's been there since 2006 when she was the most famous woman in the world," Mr Phillips said.

"She's got a bit tired, she's been out in the sun too much."

U-Drive Boat Hire.

He said every business along the popular river strip had been "super busy" with the holiday crowds.

U-Drive wants to enclose its front veranda to allow for a proper marine vessel maintenance workshop and give its seven staff more room to spread out.

Noosa Council is currently assessing the application.