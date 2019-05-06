Popular ute recalled due to side step issue

MITSUBISHI has recalled more than 13,000 dual cab utes due to a side steps defect.

The issued affects Mitsubishi Tritons model year 2016 sold between March 2, 2015, and May 26, 2017.

According to the recall notice issued by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, side step covers may fall off.

"The rivets for the side step cover may corrode and fracture, especially if usage involves exposure to salt or anti-freeze agent," the warning says.

"If all of the rivets fracture, side step covers may drop off the vehicle, which can create a hazard for other road users. In addition, the step may be difficult for vehicle occupants to use."

Mitsubishi Motors Australia will write to all owners to make them aware of the issue. Vehicles can be taken to any Mitsubishi dealership to have the defect fixed free of charge.

Owners can also phone Mitsubishi Motors Australia on 1800 931 811, their dealer on 1300 131 211 (Option 2, Option 2) or to fine one click here.