Menu
Login
Things got a little heated during last night’s episode of The Bachelor.
Things got a little heated during last night’s episode of The Bachelor.
TV

Bach date is ‘porn with a plot’

27th Sep 2018 9:00 AM

LET'S face it. Once we get to the pointy end of a Bachelor season, before the finale, things can get really dull.

The villains have left, the "quirky" girls are gone, the drama has evaporated, and all we're left with are genuine feelings and romantic dates. In other words … boring stuff.

 

 

Which is why last night's raunchy pool scene between Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins and Sophie Tieman came as such a surprise. The pair had just played one-a-side hockey at the local mall (nothing says sexy like rental sportswear) when they moved their date to the heated pool at Nick's Bachelor pad.

And their behaviour really flirted with the guidelines for the show's timeslot.

I mean …
I mean …

Needless to say, viewers went a little wild over the steamy moment - with one Twitter user even describing it as "porn with a plot".

The Bachelor continues tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.

We’re only 98 per cent sure she’s wearing a bikini top.
We’re only 98 per cent sure she’s wearing a bikini top.
bachelor 2018 celebrity honey badger pool date tv

Top Stories

    Rapping through life with emotion

    Rapping through life with emotion

    News Hip hop rap and metal artist shares the emotion of everyday life through music

    • 27th Sep 2018 10:00 AM
    Dog love to the rescue

    Dog love to the rescue

    News Charity help with PTSD recovery

    Overcoming fear with picture book

    Overcoming fear with picture book

    News Author meet and greet in Noosa this weekend

    Festival shares story and dance

    Festival shares story and dance

    News Booin Gari Festival celebrated traditional culture

    Local Partners