Porsche brings awesome video game technology to life

PORSCHE is bringing Gran Turismo-style video game concepts to real life.

The German brand recently invested in Swiss company WayRay which is developing holographic augmented reality head-up display technology that gives you the tools to drive like an F1 champion.

WayRay's tech goes well beyond current head-up displays which show drivers information on speed, traffic directions, music and in some cases integrates blind spot warnings.

The futuristic technology will display virtual objects and information in an easy to read format.

Traffic information and directions can be laid on the road showing the driver real-world directions through the windshield. This function can be used on track days to show drivers the best lines to take, similar to video games such as Gran Turismo.

The technology could display upcoming weather conditions and local shopping deals.

The display can also feed users information on parking spot availability, upcoming crosswalks, pedestrians, cyclists and warning signs.

Visuals can be displayed across a wide area of vision covering the whole windscreen. WayRay's technology can also be integrated into the car's side windows.

"WayRay's innovative ideas and products have proven to have enormous potential," says Lutz Meschke Porsche's deputy chairman of Finance and IT.

"We are convinced that by joining forces with WayRay we will in future be able to offer our customers solutions to the usual standard expected of Porsche," he says.

However, Porsche is not the only car maker to get involved, Hyundai has also bought a stake in the emerging tech company.

WayRay gives Porsche drivers an advantage on track.

The South Korean company believes that augmented reality technology will further its development of autonomous vehicles and is key to the concept of connected cities.

"WayRay has remarkable expertise in both hardware and software development for holographic AR display systems. The Hyundai-WayRay collaboration will help us establish a brand new ecosystem that harnesses AR technology to enhance not only navigation systems, but also establish an AR platform for smart city and smart mobility." said Hyundai's chief innovation officer Dr. Youngcho Chi.

WayRay’s augmented reality technology can display parking information.

WayRay is aiming for its augmented reality navigation system to feature in production vehicles by 2020 but believes this is just the start of what its technology can bring to vehicles.

"As a deep-tech company, we are committed to creating fundamental innovations that bring us far beyond holographic Augmented Reality displays and new interfaces", says WayRay founder Vitaly Ponomarev.

"A growing number of projects with carmakers and strong investors like Porsche are fuelling the company's growth and boosting our confidence in implementing complex innovations", he says.