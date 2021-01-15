Porsche driver to fight ‘unusual’ allegation

Porsche driver Richard Pusey is set to fight allegations he put a noose around a woman's neck and imprisoned her against her will, a court has been told.

The 42-year-old broker is back behind bars after being hit with eight charges while on bail for separate charges relating to the horror Eastern Freeway crash that killed four police officers in April last year.

He is facing charges of false imprisonment, make threats to kill, reckless conduct by "placing a noose around the neck" of the woman and assault in relation to a separate December 27 incident.

"Unfortunately for Mr Pusey there's all these witnesses who saw him putting a noose around her," magistrate Charlie Rozencwajg said during the brief hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.

Earlier Mr Rozencwajg said "everything about this case seems to be unusual".

But defence lawyer Chris McLennan said both his client and the female relative were "affected by alcohol" at the time of the alleged offence.

"He was not in a well state that night," Mr McLennan told the court.

The lawyer said he denies the assault.

Mr McLennan asked for the matter to go to a contest mention, where he is expected to outline what charges are in dispute and set a date for a contested hearing.

Police allege Mr Pusey also sent "abusive and derogatory text messages and phone calls" that were menacing between Christmas and December 28 last year.

The court was told this charge related to a separate person.

Officers were called to Mr Pusey's apartment on December 27 where they were forced to break in through a garage roller to gain entry.

Police near the scene of Richard Pusey’s home following his arrest in December. Picture: David Crosling

Footage of the incident allegedly shows Mr Pusey yelling from the roof as red and blue emergency lights illuminate the street.

Officers were called to the Fitzroy property after there were reports of yelling and windows being smashed, police said at the time.

They cordoned off the area and specialist critical incident response officers negotiated with the man before he surrendered, a Victoria Police statement read.

Following the incident Mr Pusey was taken to St Vincent's hospital for an assessment.

It comes just months after the Porsche driver was released on bail while awaiting his trial for a string of charges relating to the Eastern Freeway crash.

Richard Pusey arrives at his house after he was released on bail in October. Picture: Ian Currie

Four police officers were killed when truck driver Mohinder Singh ploughed into the group who pulled over Mr Pusey for allegedly speeding.

Singh has since pleaded guilty to four counts of culpable driving causing death and admitted he had been on ice binge before he fatal ran into the officers.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney died in the April crash. Picture: Supplied by Victoria Police

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were killed in the crash.

Mr Pusey is fighting the rare charge of outraging public decency because he allegedly filmed Senior Constable Taylor as she died on the road.

"All I wanted to do was go home and have my sushi. You have f**ked my f**king car," he allegedly said during the recording.

He is expected to face trial in relation to these allegations and will return to court for a contest mention in relation to the latest charges in March.

