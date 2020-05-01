Posh backflips on controversial decision

Victoria Beckham has made an embarrassing U-turn - and pledged to reverse her decision to furlough staff.

The star has decided against a UK government bailout following a furious backlash from the public, reports The Sun.

News of her change of heart comes after The Sun on Sunday revealed the 46-year-old designer's company was using a government scheme to furlough 25 members of staff - despite boasting a family worth of £335 million ($A649 million).

The Beckhams are certainly cashed up.



A source added: "Victoria is devastated about the backlash she's faced.

"The original decision to furlough wasn't actually hers - it was more a board thing, and she was persuaded that it was the right thing to do. Obviously she now realises this is wrong.

"Victoria realises she still has some way to go when it comes to endearing herself again with the great British public, but she is going to use her position and influence to start giving more back."

BACKLASH

The former Spice Girl, married to ex-England captain David, has had a relatively rough few months.

Her business empire has taken numerous hits, and in November it emerged the company had recorded losses of over £12 million ($A23 million).

She has also made dramatic cuts to the business empire, slashing her own salary and even losing the use of her chauffeur.



Since its formation in 2008, it has made losses of around £35 million ($A68 million) despite boasting celebrity fans including Michelle Obama, Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Lopez and Meghan Markle.

And after news of her decision to furlough staff emerged - albeit on an 'enhanced package' - social media was flooded with scathing comments.

In contrast, stars including Ed Sheeran, Gwyneth Paltrow and Simon Cowell refused to take advantage of the taxpayer-funded scheme.

Comedian Ricky Gervais 'liked' a comment on Twitter which said: "The f***ing Beckhams, sorry I'm done with them now. Shame on them."

Piers Morgan then waded in, saying: "Lost money year after year. Been bailed out by her famously rich husband David Beckham. Sorry, this furlough scheme was not for prima donna millionaires like you."

The Beckhams are currently holed-up in their sprawling £6 million ($A11.6 million) Cotswolds mansion, and recently splashed out £20 million ($A39 million) on a new Miami home.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission